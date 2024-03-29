Florida has 7 of top 10 most expensive neighborhoods in America. Here's where they are
Florida might have one of the fastest-growing populations in the country, but that isn’t because it’s a cheap place to rent or buy a home.
The most expensive neighborhood to buy a home nationwide is in Florida, according to a recent study from home services company Neighborly’s home painting service Five Star Painting.
The study used the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which includes home value data for over 21,000 neighborhoods, to determine the most expensive neighborhoods in the 50 largest U.S. cities and nationwide.
And Florida neighborhoods took seven of the top 10 rankings for the most expensive neighborhoods nationwide. Here's which communities ranked as the most expensive in the country for prospective home buyers.
What area in the U.S. has the most expensive homes?
“In opulent zip codes around the U.S., real estate prices reach astronomical figures, driven by a complex mixture of scarcity, demand, and the cachet of location,” the study said.
“Despite broader market uncertainties, homes in luxury neighborhoods in states like California, Florida, and New York have not only held their value but have seen significant price increases in recent years.”
Of the seven Florida neighborhoods that made the list, four are in the Miami metropolitan area, two are in Naples and one is in Palm Beach County.
Gables Estates in Coral Gables, a suburb of Miami, took first place on this rankings list, with the average home value hovering close to $17 million.
“Gables Estates is a pristine gated community offering residents both privacy and panoramic water views,” the study said.
“The neighborhood also includes world-class amenities like golf courses, tennis courts, and a private yacht club with membership application fees starting at $100,000.”
Naples' Port Royal neighborhood took second place. In Port Royal, home values saw a 2.42% increase over the last year, averaging around $16.2 million.
According to the study, “The real estate market in Naples, particularly in Port Royal, has shown resilience and growth, attracting investors and buyers from around the world.”
What's the most expensive neighborhood in America?
Here’s Five Star Painting and Neighborly’s list of the most expensive communities to buy a house in nationwide and their average home values, based on Zillow data:
Gables Estates in Coral Gables, Florida: $16,806,342
Port Royal in Naples, Florida: $16,233,953
Beverly Hills Gateway in Beverly Hills, California: $10,229,822
Old Cutler Bay in Coral Gables, Florida: $9,301,986
The Flats in Beverly Hills, California: $8,743,865
Di Lido Island in Miami Beach, Florida: $8,537,501
Aqualane Shore in Naples, Florida: $8,507,397
Trousdale Estates in Beverly Hills, California: $8,500,015
San Marino Island in Miami Beach, Florida: $8,496,184
Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida: $8,385,889
Where are the most expensive houses in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville?
The Neighborly study also found the most expensive neighborhoods within each of the 50 largest cities in the U.S.
Here are the top three most expensive neighborhoods in each of Florida’s largest cities and their average home values:
Tampa:
Culbreath Isles, $2.9 million
Golf View, $1.8 million
Parkland Estates, $1.5 million
Orlando:
Lake Nona Estates, $2.2 million
Rose Isle, $1.2 million
Lancaster Park, $749,287
Miami:
South-West Coconut Grove, $1.4 million
Biscayne Island, $1.4 million
Fair Isle, $1.3 million
Jacksonville:
Isle of Palms, $723,578
Fort George Island, $690,087
Miramar, $608,307
This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida most expensive home values rank among highest in the country