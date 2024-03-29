Florida has 7 of top 10 most expensive neighborhoods in America. Here's where they are

Florida might have one of the fastest-growing populations in the country, but that isn’t because it’s a cheap place to rent or buy a home.

The most expensive neighborhood to buy a home nationwide is in Florida, according to a recent study from home services company Neighborly’s home painting service Five Star Painting.

The study used the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which includes home value data for over 21,000 neighborhoods, to determine the most expensive neighborhoods in the 50 largest U.S. cities and nationwide.

And Florida neighborhoods took seven of the top 10 rankings for the most expensive neighborhoods nationwide. Here's which communities ranked as the most expensive in the country for prospective home buyers.

What area in the U.S. has the most expensive homes?

“In opulent zip codes around the U.S., real estate prices reach astronomical figures, driven by a complex mixture of scarcity, demand, and the cachet of location,” the study said.

“Despite broader market uncertainties, homes in luxury neighborhoods in states like California, Florida, and New York have not only held their value but have seen significant price increases in recent years.”

Of the seven Florida neighborhoods that made the list, four are in the Miami metropolitan area, two are in Naples and one is in Palm Beach County.

Gables Estates in Coral Gables, a suburb of Miami, took first place on this rankings list, with the average home value hovering close to $17 million.

“Gables Estates is a pristine gated community offering residents both privacy and panoramic water views,” the study said.

“The neighborhood also includes world-class amenities like golf courses, tennis courts, and a private yacht club with membership application fees starting at $100,000.”

Naples' Port Royal neighborhood took second place. In Port Royal, home values saw a 2.42% increase over the last year, averaging around $16.2 million.

According to the study, “The real estate market in Naples, particularly in Port Royal, has shown resilience and growth, attracting investors and buyers from around the world.”

What's the most expensive neighborhood in America?

Here’s Five Star Painting and Neighborly’s list of the most expensive communities to buy a house in nationwide and their average home values, based on Zillow data:

Gables Estates in Coral Gables, Florida: $16,806,342 Port Royal in Naples, Florida: $16,233,953 Beverly Hills Gateway in Beverly Hills, California: $10,229,822 Old Cutler Bay in Coral Gables, Florida: $9,301,986 The Flats in Beverly Hills, California: $8,743,865 Di Lido Island in Miami Beach, Florida: $8,537,501 Aqualane Shore in Naples, Florida: $8,507,397 Trousdale Estates in Beverly Hills, California: $8,500,015 San Marino Island in Miami Beach, Florida: $8,496,184 Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida: $8,385,889

Where are the most expensive houses in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville?

The Neighborly study also found the most expensive neighborhoods within each of the 50 largest cities in the U.S.

Here are the top three most expensive neighborhoods in each of Florida’s largest cities and their average home values:

Tampa:

Culbreath Isles, $2.9 million

Golf View, $1.8 million

Parkland Estates, $1.5 million

Orlando:

Lake Nona Estates, $2.2 million

Rose Isle, $1.2 million

Lancaster Park, $749,287

Miami:

South-West Coconut Grove, $1.4 million

Biscayne Island, $1.4 million

Fair Isle, $1.3 million

Jacksonville:

Isle of Palms, $723,578

Fort George Island, $690,087

Miramar, $608,307

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida most expensive home values rank among highest in the country