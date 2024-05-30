Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday begins this weekend
The State of Florida is helping residents prepare for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
A two-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin on June 1 and end on June 14.
This is just in time for the hurricane season, which starts June 1.
Here are the tax-free items that qualify:
$10 or less
Wet dog or cat food
$15 or less
Manual can openers
Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
Cat litter pans
Pet waste disposal bags
Hamster or rabbit substrate
Read: KUA releases 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
$20 or less
Reusable ice packs
Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
Pet pads
$25 or less
Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds
Selling for $40 or less
Candles
Flashlights
Lanterns
Pet beds
Read: Hurricane season: 9 generator safety tips
$50 or less
Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
Gas or diesel fuel tanks
Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
$60 or less
Non-electric food storage coolers
Portable power banks
Read: Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?
$70 or less
Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
Fire extinguishers
Carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less
Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
Ground anchor systems
Portable pet kennels and carriers
Ratchet straps
Tie-down kits
Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds
$3,000 or less
Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
For more information, click here.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.