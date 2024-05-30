Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday begins this weekend

The State of Florida is helping residents prepare for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

A two-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin on June 1 and end on June 14.

This is just in time for the hurricane season, which starts June 1.

Here are the tax-free items that qualify:

$10 or less

Wet dog or cat food

$15 or less

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

Read: KUA releases 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

$20 or less

Reusable ice packs

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$25 or less

Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

Selling for $40 or less

Candles

Flashlights

Lanterns

Pet beds

Read: Hurricane season: 9 generator safety tips

$50 or less

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less

Non-electric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

Read: Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?

$70 or less

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels and carriers

Ratchet straps

Tie-down kits

Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds

$3,000 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

For more information, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.