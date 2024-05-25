Florence Utilities responding to outage in West Florence

FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — Florence Utilities says electricity department crews are responding after a power outage in West Florence.

The utility department said that crews are responding to a power outage affecting customers in the West Florence area of Lauderdale County.

Florence Utilities says the cause of the outage is unknown at this time. According to the company’s outage map, the outage is affecting 1913 customers.

The company said to report a power outage customers can call 256-764-4456.

