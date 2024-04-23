Florence Police looking for missing woman

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who police say may have a condition that impairs her judgment.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), FPD is asking for help in finding 25-year-old Amanda McDonald who was last seen leaving her residence on Foot in Florence.

McDonald is described as 4’3″ tall and weighing about 137 Ibs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 or call 911

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.