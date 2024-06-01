Florence Police issues warning about the use of toy guns

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department is issuing a warning to the public about the use of toy guns in the community.

The warning by officers is regarding replica firearms also known as Orbreeze or Splatter guns.

FPD issued the following statement regarding the replica guns:

Parents should be aware that these replica guns can easily be confused with a real firearm, potentially causing a dangerous situation. These orbeeze guns can also create contentious situations where an individual is held responsible when non-willing participants are struck with an orbeeze pellet or property is damaged. We have been notified that some participants are freezing the orbeeze pellets which could potentially cause bodily injury. Florence Police Department

Officers with FPD want to remind the public of the city ordinance 16-9 regarding replica guns:

Sec. 16-9. – Use of air rifles, slingshots, etc.

No person shall shoot an airgun or slingshot, nor discharge gravel, marbles, shot or anything of like kind, out of a gravel shooter, blow-gun, rubber sling or implement or device of like character, in any of the parks, streets, alleys or avenues of the city or along, over or across the premises of another without having obtained such other person’s consent. (Code 1953, § 15-41; Code 1991, § 16-37).

