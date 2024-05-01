Florence police investigating shooting near park

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that occurred near Northwest Community Park, Captain Stephen Starling with the Florence Police Department said.

Numerous shots were fired near Clement and Ingram Streets. No one was struck by gunfire, but a vehicle was hit, Starling said.

At this time there are no suspects. Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

