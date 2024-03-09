Florence County deputies searching for man on run after tire slashing

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a man they considered armed and dangerous who may be driving a silver Mitsubishi Outlander.

Sheriff T.J. Joye said 29-year-old Matthew Alexander Carabo slashed tires on a person’s car and later took off from deputies who tried to stop him.

Carabo is on probation and supervised release for resisting arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous. Joye said Carabo is from Georgia and has a Georgia ID and license plate.

He’s facing charges in Florence County of simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and malicious injury to personal property.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Howe Springs and Oliver Drive on his Outlander, which hasa license plate of RXP5222.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

