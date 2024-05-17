Florence County deputies look for 2 people in construction site theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for help finding two “persons of interest” in a construction site theft.

Construction material, including electrical wire, was stolen Monday from a construction site on Florence Harllee Boulevard in the Florence area, deputies said. Investigators think the two people in the video at the top of this story may have information on the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

