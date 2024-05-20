Florence County coroner identifies 23-year-old hit, killed by train

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit and killed by a train in Florence County last week has been identified.

Jacob Vervoorn, 23, of Florence, died from being hit, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. It happened Wednesday near the intersection of Church Street and Pamplico Highway in the Florence area.

Train 97 was traveling from New York to Miami when it struck the person, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. There were 162 people on board, and no injuries to anyone else were reported.

“Preventing accidents and fatalities on the railroad is a priority for Amtrak,” Woods said.

The Federal Railroad Administration says trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

“These incidents can affect everyone involved — those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and grade crossings,” Woods said.

