Florence city looking to install 30 license plate readers at intersections

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police want to install 30 license plate readers at busy intersections across the city, but need permission from the state’s transportation agency for access to some of the locations.

Last year, the city was granted $397,500 through the state budget to purchase and set up the cameras. Police want to put an undisclosed number of them on state-maintained rights of way.

“Not all of them are needing SCDOT approval. Some are going on private property and city owned property,” police spokesman Capt. Stephen Starling told News13.

But in places where state approval is needed, the department of transportation has been slow to act.

Last week, Florence County’s legislative delegation introduced a joint resolution that would require the state’s transportation agency to work with city and county leaders in getting the cameras set up.

The measure was approved on the House floor on a 61-39 vote, but with some amendments that address privacy concerns, including:

Removal of all data after 90 days unless it’s part of an ongoing criminal investigation

A prohibition on using any data collected for commercial purposes

Exempting data from being released under the state’s Freedom of Information Act

A prohibition on using any data to investigate or prosecute minor traffic violations

The resolution now heads to the Senate for consideration.

“We are hopeful that this resolution is approved by the Governor, and we can move forward with this project in a timely manner,” Starling said.

