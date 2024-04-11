Floodwaters impacts Mexican restaurant El Pavo Real in Broadmoor neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Flooding in Orleans Parish impacted the Uptown and Broadmoor neighborhoods.

Mexican Restaurant El Pavo Real on the corner of S. Broad Avenue and Napoleon Avenue saw some flooding on Wednesday, April 10.

As the floodwaters rose, the stress level of folks living and working in New Orleans rose.

“When we saw our cars undertake the water, we had to move our cars,” Sakarra Dancy, employee at El Pavo Real said.

While many drivers made it to higher ground, the neutral ground on South Broad, over on Norman C. Francis Parkway there were several cars stalled out in the high waters.

“It’s about 2 feet of water,” Jordon Davis, employee at El Pavo Real said.

At El Pavo Real, employees Sakarra Dancy and Jordon Davis say they had to close the restaurant for the day because of the 2 feet of water.

“A lot of water especially with people driving opposite way of pushing water inside restaurant,” Davis said.

Employees say clean-up efforts will begin once the waters go down.

