Floods have extended all over Houston, boats to be added for rescue: Mayor

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Rains from Tropical Storm Harvey have hit Houston hard, spreading floods "all over," Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Sunday, adding that 40 boats will be added for rescuing people from high waters that have filled neighborhoods and highways.

More than 2,000 calls from people asking to be rescued from houses and cars have been received so far and two apartment complexes are about to be fully evacuated, Turner said in a press conference.

"Don't get on the road. Don't assume this storm is over," Turner said.

Two new shelters, including a convention center in Houston, will be open to receive refugees. Houston bus service has been temporarily suspended, the official said.

