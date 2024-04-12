Flooding a widespread concern Friday as rain lingers around Pittsburgh region

Flooding will remain a widespread concern Friday with streams and creeks several feet out of their banks across much of the area. Watch for road closures and high water as you head out today.

The rain will be lighter today, but many areas will see another half inch or so of rain throughout the day and into tonight, keeping water levels high across the area.

The Ohio River at Pittsburgh will crest early Saturday morning above 22 feet meaning the 10th Street bypass will likely be closed for much of the weekend.

LIVE UPDATES: FLOOD WARNINGS continue Friday after record rainfall

Rain will finally exit the area Friday night with most of the weekend being dry. Saturday will start with clouds before giving way to some sunshine. Sunday will be warmer with pop-up showers and storms likely by late in the day. Rain will be scattered and not everyone will see wet weather.

