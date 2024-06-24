Flooding updates: Correctionville nears 'flood of record' as Rock Valley begins cleanup

Northwest Iowa is still dealing with major flooding as heavy rains forced emergency evacuations in several towns, including Rock Rapids and Spencer.

On Monday, residents in Rock Valley started to clean up after a breech in a levee on the Rock River early Saturday morning caused floodwater to rush in to the town of about 4,100 residents.

The Big Sioux River in Sioux City hit major flood stage Sunday afternoon and a flood warning is in effect for the Little Sioux River near Correctionville until late Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the expected crest in Correctionville "approaches the flood of record."

More: Flood-ravaged Rock Valley ready for volunteer help

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has active flood warnings for 12 rivers in northwest and north central Iowa, including warnings in Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge, Charles City and Mason City.

Follow along for live updates.

Gov. Reynolds extends disaster proclamation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has added five counties in southwest Iowa "in response to the impending flooding." They include Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, and Pottawattamie counties, which have flood warnings in place.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District said in a news release Monday it continues to support communities along the Missouri River and its tributaries that have been impacted by flooding or soon might.

Over the past 24 hours, it has distributed sandbags, dispatched nine levee surveillance teams and dispersed flood fight materials to communities in Iowa and Nebraska as requested.

“Our district is leaning forward to be as proactive as possible as we look to mitigate the potential impacts,” said Col. Robert Newbauer, Omaha District commander. “Many of the tributaries are seeing record amounts of water, so it is very challenging with levels changing very quickly.”

Reynold's disaster proclamation from Saturday covers Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury, Worth and Wright counties. It enables authorities to use state resources and activates assistance programs for affected residents, with grants of up to $5,000.

Correctionville, Iowa braces for impact

Correctionville expects to lose electricity Monday morning from rising floodwaters.

"We are reaching new levels that has never been seen in the city before," the city posted on Facebook.

It has asked residents to limit water usage and urged people to monitor updates. Emergency power is set up at the community building for air conditioning as temperatures also soar to the high 90s.

An image shows people looking at the Missouri River's high water levels on Sunday, June 23, 2024 near Sioux City proper.

Train bridge collapses near Sioux City

Record-breaking water levels in the Big Sioux River caused the collapse of a BNSF railroad bridge between North Sioux City in South Dakota and the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City.

"That is the main bridge going into Iowa that a lot of commodities and different materials move on throughout the state," South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news conference Monday. "That'll impact us for many, many months to come."

BREAKING: Train bridge collapses into river due to flooding near Sioux City, Iowa pic.twitter.com/nNZyRNpSQI — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) June 24, 2024

North Sioux City received the brunt of the flooding. An undetermined number of homes along North Shore Drive were hit by rushing waters, Noem said, with some residences considered lost.

Union County Emergency Manager Jason Westcott said the rapid influx of floodwaters hit the area in the span of about 30 minutes.

One person dies in South Dakota

One person has died so far as a result of the regional flooding, South Dakota Gov. Kriti Noem said. She did not elaborate further on the incident, citing privacy concerns for the victim's family. She declined to answer another reporter's question about where the fatal event took place.

960 overnight stays at shelters in northwest Iowa

About 960 people have stayed in six shelters in northwest Iowa since flooding began Friday, the Red Cross said Monday morning. Volunteers are providing meals, snacks and comfort kits.

The shelters are located at:

Faith Reformed Church, 1305 7th St., in Rock Valley

Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 2020 8th St. S.E., in Rock Valley

Faith Pentecostal Church, 1700 11th Ave. S.W., in Spencer

CrossWinds Church, 1900 Grand Ave., Suite A, in Spencer

River Valley Community School, 916 Hackberry St., in Correctionville

Cherokee Washington High School, 600 West Bluff St., in Cherokee

Red Cross is contacting local officials across northwest Iowa that have been impacted to evaluate the needs of residents, officials said.

Those affected by the storm can receive assistance from the Red Cross by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Volunteers, donations pouring in

Rock Valley started welcoming volunteers on Monday morning. Other cities and nonprofits have set up ways to donate to flood victims.

More: How to help Iowa flooding victims: Here are the supplies they need

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa flooding news: Correctionville, Iowa nears 'flood of record'