Flooding threatens the Carolinas as Florence is downgraded to a tropical depression

A killer storm that left up to 14 people dead weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday, but authorities warned the devastation it caused — including catastrophic flooding — is far from over.

Most of the fatalities from Florence, which made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, have occurred in North Carolina, where officials confirmed eight victims. They included three who died “due to flash flooding and swift water on roadways,” the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported. (AFP)

