Flooding in Rising Star: Highways 183 & 36 unsafe to drive on

RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)— The southwestern portion of Eastland County, including Rising Star, has flooded, making some roads unsafe to drive on.

On May 4 at 10:06 p.m., Sheriff Jason Weger shared that Highway 183 and Highway 36 were flooded.

“Please do not attempt to drive down Highway 183 or Highway 36 at this time. First responders are in the area helping others,” Weger shared in an announcement.

Please avoid the area and remember to never attempt to cross through flooded waters.

