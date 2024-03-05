Flooding possible as 'parade' of storms rolls through RI this week. What to know.

Rivers, streams, roads and parking lots could flood this week as a "parade of three rainmakers" rolls through Southern New England, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a flood watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening for all of Rhode Island except Block Island.

"Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible," the watch says. "You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop."

This National Weather Service graphic shows rain in the forecast for much of the week.

The first round of rain arrives today, the second on Wednesday into Thursday and the third this weekend, according to the weather service. The first round should bring about a half-inch of rain, and the second should drop 2.5 to 3 inches, according to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts.

An estimate wasn't available for weekend rainfall, but Dunham noted, "After you get that much, any more rain on top of it will exacerbate things."

Forecasters are watching water levels in the Pawtuxet, Pawcatuck and Wood rivers, according to Dunham.

Runoff "may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor-drainage and urban areas," the warning says.

The weather service offers safety tips and resources on its website.

