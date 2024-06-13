Flooding paralyzed South Florida roads and airports. More rain is on the way

Nearly 20 inches of rain pummeled South Florida over the last two days, clogging roads with feet of water and hundreds of stalled cars.

The state and multiple cities declared a state of emergency as floodwater poured into homes and businesses, stopped traffic on Interstate 95 and froze travel from both major airports.

And it’s not over yet. The forecast calls for another round of drenching rain Thursday afternoon, with another 2 to 4.5 inches of rain expected Thursday through Saturday.

“Don’t be deceived by the sun peeking out from the clouds,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a morning press conference in the county’s emergency operations center in Doral. “We’ve seen clear skies this morning, but we are expecting heavy rainfall once again today.”

The torrential downpour left hundreds of South Florida drivers stranded in stalled cars along roads big and small.

Matthew Koziol, 16; Matías Ricci, 13; Manuel Ricci, 17; and Raúl Fernández, 16, ride a canoe through a flooded street caused by heavy rain on North Bay Road in Sunny Isles Beach on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said his department received 174 calls for help from Hallandale Beach alone Wednesday evening, leading to 26 high-water rescues — some by boat.

“We were very fortunate. The area of high-density calls was in a very concentrated area. We were able to keep up with all the calls,” he said.

With a potential repeat event on the way Thursday evening, Kane warned drivers to stay off the road unless it’s an emergency.

“I couldn’t tell you how many roads we couldn’t traverse because of all the stranded vehicles,” he said.

An airplane is seen on the runway as heavy rain falls over the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Many flights were either canceled or delayed due to the bad weather.

In Miami-Dade, officials reported about three dozen calls for rescue after floodwaters left them stranded in homes or businesses.

Of those, most were in vehicles and a few were in businesses isolated by flooded streets, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said. Levine Cava also said some rescues were conducted in homes left isolated by floodwaters.

Jadallah said the department used converted military vehicles with wheels six feet off the ground to ferry people to higher ground during the rescues and that the crews are deployed in Northeast Dade again today in anticipation of more flooded streets.

“Unfortunately, what we’ve seen is vehicles that try to leave — they try to enter a congested area. Water sits just a couple of feet high and then next thing you know, water gets into the engine and kills it,” he said.

As of Thursday morning, State Farm reported more than 300 vehicular flood claims from South Florida so far, said spokesman Michal Brower.

“Majority of the auto claims are for flood damage, and number of claims reported could be expected to increase as rain is projected to continue today and tomorrow and additional drivers discover flood damage to vehicles,” he wrote in a statement.

Inundated homes

Levine Cava described a government largely functioning as normal on Thursday morning, despite an emergency declaration she issued the prior evening. No major roads are closed, and transit service continues as normal, with Wednesday’s bus route detours around flooded streets now mostly lifted.

The deluge continues to put pressure on the county’s sewer system, with the downpours and rising groundwater levels forcing fresh water into sewer pipes. That risks overwhelming treatment plants that can only handle so much liquid on a given day. Levine Cava said residents could help by reducing water usage during peak morning hours and by following the law and not loosening manhole covers to create makeshift drains on the streets.

County crews were out Wednesday creating temporary dams around sewage pump stations in flood-prone areas and deploying pumps to reduce street flooding.

The National Weather Service’s Miami office reported that more than 19 inches of rain fell between Tuesday and Wednesday in Hallandale Beach, which saw the worst of the flooding in Broward County on Wednesday, along with Hollywood.

In Miami-Dade, North Miami saw more than 20 inches of rain, and Miami Beach saw more than 13 inches over the two days.

Sam Demarco makes his way through his wet living room after a heavy downpour flooded his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.

That much rain was enough to sweep into homes up and down the coast, including Sam Demarco’s house in Hollywood. Water seeped under his front door, and passing cars sent wakes that pushed the water even further inside.

“We were kind of ambushed today,” he said Wednesday.

At that time, Demarco’s front yard was knee-deep in water. He had a pile of towels in the hallway to his bedroom to make sure the floodwater in his living room didn’t reach it. Demarco’s home was flooded in April 2023, destroying all of the furniture at the front of his house. Since then, he’s moved most of his furniture to the back of the home to prepare for weather like this week’s.

“I’m not giving up paradise for a little bad weather,” Demarco said.

Sam Demarco stands at his front door as water slowly enters his home after a heavy downpour flooded his neighborhood on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla.