Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra

At least 37 people in Indonesia's West Sumatra after heavy rains trigged flooding over the weekend. BNPB Indonesia/X

May 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-triggered flooding that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra over the weekend has killed at least 37 people, according to officials early Monday who said another 17 were still missing.

The rains on Saturday caused flash floods and cold lava as well as mud and landslides in West Sumatra, badly affecting the four districts of Agam, Tanah Datar, Padang Panjang and Padang Pariaman, the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure said in a statement.

West Sumatra is an Indonesian island and province known for its active volcanoes. Cold lava, also known as cold lahar, an Indonesian term, is a mixture of water and rock that flows down a volcano, often following heavy rains.

Of the 37 confirmed deaths, 35 have been identified, according to the BNPB, which said 19 of the deaths occurred in Agam, nine in Tanah Datar, seven in Padang Pariaman and two in Padang Panjang.

Search-and-rescue operations were halted overnight due to poor conditions and amid warnings of increased rain tremors in the upstream area.

Search-and-rescue operations have been launched to find at least 17 reported missing amid the flooding. Photo courtesy of BNPB Indonesia/X

The cold lava had flowed down Mount Marapi, which the BNPB said had experienced an increase in rain tremors Sunday night.

"The National Disaster Management Agency urges people who live around the banks of the river that reaches to Mount Marapi to always be aware of the potential risks of further danger. Residents are expected to self-evacuate to a safer place," it said.