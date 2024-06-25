Flooding forces dozens of Iowa road closures. Here's where to avoid.

Travel continues to be discouraged across parts of northwest Iowa as flood waters block roads.

The Iowa Department of Public Transportation strongly discourages travel in Lyon, Sioux, O'Brien, Clay, Emmet, Dickinson, Cherokee, Woodbury and Plymouth counties. More than a dozen roads around those counties are closed.

Are interstates closed in Iowa due to flooding?

The Iowa Department of Transportation expects to close Interstate 29 and Interstate 680 near Council Bluffs by 11 a.m. Tuesday.

I-29 is expected to close from mile marker 55 (25th Street on the north edge of Council Bluffs) to the interchange with I-880 near Loveland.

The state also plans to close a portion of I-680 west of I-29.

Where are there road closures in Iowa from flooding?

Many city and county roads are closed in flooded communities.

Here are the highways closed by the Iowa DOT due to flooding:

US 169 at County Road C10 near Saint Joseph.

IA 14 between County Road B53 and US 18 one mile south of the Emmetsburg area.

US 18 between the branches of IA 4 one mile west of the Emmetsburg area.

US 71 between County Road C13 and IA 10 in Sioux Rapids.

US 18 county roads M50, one mile east of the Spencer area, and M54 near Dickens.

US 71 between county roads B40 and B17 near Spencer.

US 18 county roads M44 and B19 one mile west of Spencer.

IA 9 between County Road M34 and IA 86 around three to four miles east of the Lake Park area.

IA 10 between county roads M12 and M36 near Peterson.

IA 10 between county road M12, four miles east of Sutherland, and M36 around three miles west of Peterson.

IA 3 between US 59 and County Road C38 in Cherokee.

IA 141 between IA 31 near Smithland and IA 175 near Mapleton.

IA 31 between IA 141 in Smithland and County Road D30 in Oto.

IA 31 in between IA 141 in Oto and County Road D30 near Anthon.

IA 31 between 141 near Anthon and US 59; County Road C63, three miles south of the Washta area.

US 20 between IA 140; County Road K64 near Moville and County Road L43 near Correctionville.

IA 12 between I-29 in Sioux City and IA 3 near Westfield.

IA 3 between the South Dakota state line and IA 12 one mile west of the Westfield area.

At the South Dakota border two miles west of the Hawarden area.

US 18 between county roads K18 and K24 five miles west of the Rock Valley area.

US 75 between county roads A52 and A34 roughly four to nine miles south of the Rock Rapids area.

How can you check current road conditions? 511 Iowa has latest information

You can check road conditions online through Iowa 511, with an interactive map that can show you road closures, current radar, crashes and more.

If you don't have internet, you can call 800-288-1047, or 511 for updated road conditions.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa flooding forces road closures across western Iowa