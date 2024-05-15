Flooding downpours in Gulf Coast and Excessive Rain outlook
Flooding downpours again possible Thursday into Thursday night for portions of the Gulf Coast, from eastern Texas into Louisiana, a region that has been hit hard by heavy rain in recent weeks
Weather Prediction Center has attributed a level 3 out of 4 risk for heavy rain in that region, a rather high assessment
Rainfall tallies could pass 4” in spots by Friday evening
