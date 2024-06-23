Flooding disaster continues in northwest Iowa as Gov. Kim Reynolds seeks federal aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnson addressing historic flooding in northwest and north central Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday she had requested an expedited presidential major disaster declaration as a slowly unfolding flooding disaster across northwest and north central Iowa continues.

The declaration would give residents of affected counties access to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance Program, and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans.

Reynolds, who toured the flooded area Saturday via helicopter, already has issued a state disaster proclamation for 22 counties. Flanked by state department directors in a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, she cited the scope of the devastation.

“Yesterday afternoon I had the opportunity to take an aerial tour of the affected regions with several of my cabinet members,” she said. “I can tell you the devastation is severe, and it is widespread.”

“While we’re still very early in the response, the projected damage is staggering,” she said. “At this time, it’s estimated that at least 1,900 properties are impacted, and hundreds have been destroyed."

Many cities are without power or other utilities, she said. A National Weather Service representative said the area already has received eight times more rain than average over the past several days, and that more is possible over the next week to 10 days.

Across the region, rivers remained at record or near-record levels on Sunday, and the weather service was issuing new warnings for both major and minor flooding in downstream communities. The affected rivers include the Big Sioux, Little Sioux, the Rock, the east, west and main channels of the Des Moines, the Floyd, the Winnebago and the Cedar.

The weather service said the Missouri River also could reach major flooding levels.

“It’s not over yet,” Reynolds said. “As the water begins to recede, it will flow downstream.”

Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director John Benson joins Gov. Kim Reynolds Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnson to highlight the state's response to historic flooding in northwest and north central Iowa.

"This is an active flood,” said John Benson, Iowa director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, forecasting more to follow along the Missouri River. “It’s very dangerous.”

He was one of several Reynolds cabinet members to describe their roles in the ongoing response, Benson said his department along with Iowa Department of Health and Human Services worked Saturday "on addressing emergency medical issues,” with state troopers “literally running medicine across the state.”

Steve Baines, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said troopers also “have been facilitating evacuations and establishing access control points.”

“We’ve been escorting supplies where they’re needed,” he said. “Additionally, we have established a bit of a taxi service. There are a number of individuals without transportation that have high-priority needs.”

Scott Marler, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, said his office has been moving pumps where they’re needed, transporting cots to shelters and moving Hesco barriers to help control floodwater.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon speaks Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnson to highlight the state's response to historic flooding in northwest and north central Iowa.

Kayla Lyon, director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said DNR officers have been responsible for many rescues.

“We had two officers that were dispatched to a medical call,” she said. “There was a wheelchair-bound individual whose house was flooding.”

The officers quickly disassembled the railing on a deck in order to transfer him to the boat and then to a medical center, she said.

'We have never seen this kind of water'

The man was among thousands of residents were displaced as floodwaters threatened their homes, and more may need to seek shelter as floodwaters surge down several Iowa rivers.

In Cherokee County, as in so many others across the affected region, emergency managers on Sunday were nervously eyeing their local river, the Little Sioux. They posted on Facebook that their river gauge apparently had been swept away.

"Based on communications from sensors up stream, and the known crest depth of around 31' the new models show a second crest around 6:00pm somewhere between 35-37'," they wrote. "It is very important to note: These are guesses using information supplied and not able to run through normal prediction models. However, 37' is almost a whole foot higher than our record.

"We have never seen this kind of water. PLEASE start taking precautions immediately. If these numbers prove accurate, we will see almost an 11' increase in water by 6-7pm."

Plymouth County emergency managers said they were running out of sandbags.

"What is left is all we have," they posted on Facebook. "Please be considerate of others."

Reynolds on Sunday added Palo Alto County to the list of 21 she issued disaster proclamations for Saturday: Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury, Worth and Wright counties.

The proclamation enables authorities to use state resources and activates assistance programs for affected, qualified residents, with grants of up to $5,000.

Citing the flooding, Reynolds canceled a news conference she had set Monday at a North Liberty restaurant to voice concerns about federal enforcement in Iowa of child labor laws stricter than those mandated by recently loosened state laws.

Flooding pushing downstream on more than a half-dozen rivers

The National Water Prediction Service said flooding had reached record levels along the Rock River in Rock Rapids and Rock Valley; on the Big Sioux River in Hawarden and Akron; and on the Little Sioux River at Milford. Charles City also was seeing major flooding.

The Floyd River at Le Mars, Little Sioux at Linn Grove, Ocheyedan River at Spencer and the west fork of the Des Moines River were just below record levels and expected to remain in major flooding for most of the week.

Record levels are expected Monday on the Big Sioux at Sioux City and the Little Sioux at Correctionville. The Des Moines River at Fort Dodge is forecast to reach major flooding level on Wednesday, and the city said urged resident to help fill sandbags.

There were numerous warnings of minor to moderate flooding, including on the Winnebago River in Mason City, the Cedar in Cedar Rapids and the Des Moines near Boone. The Mississippi River also is expected to rise throughout the week.

Matthew Dux,, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which handles forecasting for northwest Iowa, said the flooding was on par with historic Missouri River flooding in the region in 2019, though this time, it is tributary rivers that are the most affected.

Dux said that in some places, water rose to record levels in a short timeframe, in particular the Little Sioux River near Spencer, which has risen to 20 feet from 9 1/2 feet, and the Big Sioux River near Haward, which reached 40 feet from 15 feet, both since June 16.

Ryan Magalhães is a reporter for the Register. Reach them at rmagalhaes@dmreg.com.

