Flooding disaster continues across sections of Iowa as rivers surge downstream

The slowly unfolding flooding disaster across northwest and north central Iowa continued Sunday.

Across the region, many rivers remained at record or near-record levels, and the National Weather Service was issuing new warnings for both major and minor flooding in downstream communities. The affected rivers include the Big Sioux, Little Sioux, Rock, the east, west and main channels of the Des Moines, the Floyd, the Winnebago and the Cedar.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday issued a disaster proclamation in Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury, Worth and Wright counties. It enables authorities to use state resources and activates assistance programs for affected residents, with grants of up to $5,000.

The weather service said additional locally heavy rain is possible in those watersheds Tuesday, and there's a chance of more Thursday and Friday.

Most of extreme northwest Iowa remained impassable Sunday because of flooded roads. Numerous communities inundated Saturday remained indefinitely without water and sewer service.

The National Water Prediction Service said flooding had reached record levels along the Rock River in Rock Rapids and Rock Valley; on the Big Sioux River in Hawarden and Akron; and on the Little Sioux River at Milford. Charles City also was seeing major flooding.

The Floyd River at Le Mars, Little Sioux at Linn Grove, Ocheyedan River at Spencer and the west fork of the Des Moines River were just below record levels and expected to remain in major flooding for most of the week.

Record levels are expected Monday on the Big Sioux at Sioux City and the Little Sioux at Correctionville. The Cedar is expected bring major flooding to Cedar Falls on Tuesday. The Des Moines River at Fort Dodge is forecast to reach a record level on Wednesday, and the city said urged resident to help fill sandbags.

There were numerous warnings of minor to moderate flooding, including on the Winnebago River in Mason City, the Cedar in Cedar Rapids and the Des Moines near Boone. The Mississippi River also is expected to rise throughout the week.

City of Rock Valley opens donation center

Among the hardest-hit cities is Rock Valley in Sioux County, where some residents were evacuated Saturday after a Rock River breached a levee. It said on its Facebook page that it had received numerous offers of help and donations, and that a donation center would be open until 1 p.m. Sunday at Boyden Hull Community High School at 801 First St. in nearby Hull.

The city of Spencer, on its Facebook page, warned residents to be aware of donation scams, and cautioned them only to give through websites coordinated with the city's official Facebook page or businesses they know and trust.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, citing the flooding, canceled a news conference she had set Monday at a North Liberty restaurant to voice concerns about federal enforcement in Iowa of child labor laws stricter than those mandated by recently loosened state laws.

