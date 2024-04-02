Flooding closes roads and schools; more severe weather predicted for Tuesday afternoon

Phillips Road in Guernsey County is under water as of 7 p.m. on Monday. The potential for increased rainfall throughout tonight is expected to lead to numerous road closures throughout the county.

CAMBRIDGE − Rain over the last 24 hours, with more on tap for today, has led to flooding in many areas of Guernsey County.

Numerous roadways are currently impassable due to the rising levels of area creeks and streams. Residents are reminded to not drive through flood waters or over downed power lines.

The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office posted the following warning on its Facebook page: "Due to numerous weather reports of incoming storms with the possibility of tornadoes and more flooding, we are urging everyone to please beware of their surroundings. Flood waters are rising rapidly and will continue to do so for the next few days."

People wishing to report downed trees or power lines can call the Guernsey County Sheriff's non-emergency line at 740-439-4455.

The U. S. National Weather Service has issued multiple flood warnings and watches for the area and noted that no major changes to the weather outlook for today have occurred.

Cambridge City Schools, Caldwell, East Guernsey and Noble Local schools closed for the day due to hazardous road conditions.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio issued a flood warning for most of central Ohio, and a hazardous weather outlook that calls for thunderstorms, hail and possible tornadoes.

A statement from EMA Director Ben Bonnell and Deputy Director Rusty Roberts noted "The Guernsey County EMA, sheriff's office, and local fire departments are closely monitoring the flood waters. If there is a need to relocate anyone due to rising water, there are procedures in place with our partners, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army to provide for the needs of those who may become displaced. With the amount of water on the roadways, drivers need to be aware that even though a road may look passable, currents can still wash a vehicle off the road. Please remember the phrase, turn around, don't drown."

The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency has already been in touch with the American Red Cross to make sure that storm shelters are ready and placed on standby when and if severe weather does occur. Residents are encouraged to visit its Facebook page and website for more details.

