Flooding closes roads; Muskingum County officials warn of possible severe weather Tuesday

ZANESVILLE − Jeff Jadwin, executive director of the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency, said at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that he was monitoring local flooding and the potential for severe weather from late afternoon to early evening.

Jadwin said numerous roadways were reported flooded on Monday across Muskingum County from state routes to county roads to townships roads, and that should continue today due to the rain. He said his office is constantly in contact with the Muskingum County Engineer's Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation to know which areas are flooded.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio issued a flood warning for most of central Ohio, and a hazardous weather outlook that calls for thunderstorms, hail and possible tornadoes.

He also encourages the public to contact his office with updates so they can verify. The local EMA can be called at 740-453-1655 or emailed at jjjadwin@muskingumcounty.org.

"As always, we do advise people to turn around and don't drown. You never know how deep the water is or if the roadway has been washed away," he said.

Tornadoes in Ohio since 1950

For extreme weather or flooding, he said one should have a to-go bag packed with essentials such as medications, phone charger, flashlight, spare batteries, clothes, non-perishable food and drinking water. Also, have cash, as credit card machines won't work at stores if the power is out.

Jadwin encouraged everyone to sign up for weather alerts if they haven't through the reverse 911 system and to listen to local media outlets. One can sign up for the alerts through the agency's website.

Roads closed or partially covered with high water as of Monday afternoon included:

Thompson Run RoadSalem Church Road Richvale Road at North River Road WestOhio 83 at Hansel Road4390 Lower Bloomfield RoadCanal Road at Ohio 586Clay Pike past Three Towers RoadSpry RoadOhio 146 at Three Towers RoadWolf Run Road north of Ohio 146 Ohio 146 at Salt Creek Bridge 3370 Salt Creek RoadBurnt Mill Road at Salt Creek RoadPiper Road east of Adamsville RoadPiper Road and West RoadOhio 666 north of Mollies Rock RoadSchool House Road between Raiders Road and Narrows RoadMoore Road between Raiders Road and Narrows RoadHamby Hill Road near For RoadFord Road east and west of Hamby Hill RoadAshcraft Road south of Ford RoadSpencer Road between Raiders Road and Canal RoadRaiders Road near Beagle Hill Pipe

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Muskingum officials watching flooding, severe weather potential today