Flooding closes I-90 in southwestern Minnesota

A portion of Interstate 90 in both directions is now shut down as flood waters overtake roads across southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the freeway on Friday morning between Luverne and Worthington. Motorists are being sent on a miles-long detour using Hwys. 59, 30 and 75. Water from recent and continuing rains submerged lanes near Magnolia, prompting the closure.

Minnesota State Hwy. 91 north of Adrian in Nobles County is also closed, MnDOT said.

Hwy. 75 south of Luverne is reduced to one lane, MnDOT said.

"Heavy rains and flooding have affected many roads in south central and the southwest corner of Minnesota," MnDOT said.

The closures come as Rock and Nobles counties in southwestern Minnesota has been placed under a flash flood warning. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen overnight and an inch are possible, the National Weather Service said.