Flooding causes travel problems on RI highways

PROVIDENCE − Flooding has caused travel problems on area highways as thunderstorms with heavy rain move through the region.

Flooding was recently cleared from travel lanes on Route 10 SB at Exit 3A (Huntington Ave./Union Ave.) in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Workers clear flooding from Route 10 South in Providence.

The left lane of Interstate 95 North near Exit 35 in Providence was blocked due to flooding, as was the exit ramp on Interstate 195 East in East Providence for Route 103 to Warren, the DOT said.

The DOT also reported disabled vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Providence County until 3:45 p.m. It includes Providence, Warwick, Cranston, East Providence, North Providence, Johnston and Seekonk.

Expect flash "flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas," the weather service says.

With reports from Providence Journal Staff Writer Wheeler Cowperthwaite

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Weather: Flash floods causes travel delay on RI highways