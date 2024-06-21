Flooding causes no-travel advisory in southeast SD; portions of I-29 blocked

A flooded southeast South Dakota road on June 21, 2024. (Courtesy of South Dakota Department of Transportation)

The Department of Transportation issued a no-travel advisory this afternoon for all state highway sections in southeastern South Dakota experiencing flooding, including a blocked portion of Interstate 29.

Some locations in the area received more than 5 inches of rain in the past two days, with 2 to 4 additional inches of rain in the forecast for some locations today into Saturday.

The Department of Transportation said heavy rainfall and saturated ground conditions are causing widespread flooding, making travel difficult to impossible in the southeastern region. A majority of state and local routes are impassable due to standing or flowing water across the roadway, and many of the major streams and rivers will continue to rise and are not anticipated to peak until this weekend or later.

A rainfall totals map published on the morning of June 21, 2024, showing totals from the prior 48 hours. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

Interstate 29 is currently blocked at exit 59 (Davis) and exit 62 (Canton). Northbound traffic is being diverted at exit 50 (north of Beresford). The detour goes east to state Highway 11, north to U.S. Highway 18, west to Highway 11, and north to County Road 106 into Sioux Falls. Southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 64 (Lennox), but there is currently no marked detour due to suitable roads in the area being impassable.

Interstate 90 is currently open but is anticipated to close this evening as the weather system becomes stronger and rainfall increases. Areas on I-90 near Salem and Mount Vernon are significantly impacted by flooding.

Travel impacts are expected to increase throughout this afternoon and into the evening hours, with a high likelihood of rain continuing through Saturday. An additional storm system is anticipated to move into the area around 5 p.m. Central today, which will bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and possibly a tornado. Motorists can expect additional road closures if conditions continue to worsen.

Motorists are reminded to respect all road closures and not drive around barricades. They should not use secondary highways to avoid road closures or highway obstructions. Driving into floodwater areas can lead to potentially dangerous or life-threatening situations. Due to the expected length of this weather event, all motorists are asked to plan their travel accordingly and not travel in southeast South Dakota if possible.

Visit https://sd511.org or download the SD511 mobile app to view all current road closures, no-travel advisories and highway obstructions.

The post Flooding causes no-travel advisory in southeast SD; portions of I-29 blocked appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.