Flooding causes multiple road closures in Southwest Missouri

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Heavy amounts of rainfall from last night’s storms caused several road closures in Southwest Missouri.

According to the MoDOT traveler map – in Barton County – the west and eastbound lanes of Highway 126 near Lamar are closed due to flooding.

The north and southbound lanes of Outer Road 49 were closed due to flooding, however, they have since been reopened.

Flooding has also closed the west and eastbound lanes of Route C.

Parts of Cedar County were also affected.

According to the MoDOT traveler map – a section of the west and eastbound lanes of Route K are closed due to flooding.

Parts of the north and southbound lanes of Highway 39 are also impassable.

The west and eastbound lanes of Route M are also closed.

MODOT officials recommend finding alternative routes in the meantime.

For up-to-date information on road closures in Missouri, visit the MoDOT Traveler Map, here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.