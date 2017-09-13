Flooded streets and shredded trees: Hurricane Irma's wrath in Florida

Two days after Hurricane Irma engulfed the entire state of Florida with deadly winds and rains, residents are only beginning to assess the damage in the storm’s wake. Though many agreed Irma could have been far worse, a wide swath of the state remained without power on Tuesday. And some communities near Naples and Fort Myers, Fla., remained underwater as local rivers and waterways were swelled to capacity from rain. At the same time, area residents continued to face a major fuel shortage, as gas stations slowly reopened.

Photography by Holly Bailey

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.