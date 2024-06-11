How do I find my flood zone? Here's how to prepare for Lee County flooding

Collier and Lee Counties are going to experience a ton of rain this week, which brings a risk of flooding.

With forecasters predicting anywhere from six to 20 inches of rain, it's good to have a flood plan in case of an emergency.

In order to plan, you need to know how high-risk your area is.

Here's our guide to flood zones in Lee County and how to prepare.

What will the weather be like in Lee County this week?

Flood advisory: A flood advisory has been issued until 11:45 a.m. for Lee County. At 8:34 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area throughout the day. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

What are flood zones?

There's a few different types of flood hazard areas defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Special Flood Hazard Area: An area that is at a high risk of being inundated by a flood event. There's at least a one in four chance of flooding within a 30-year mortgage Marked as A or V on flood maps

Non-Special Flood Hazard Areas: Moderate to low risk areas where the risk of flooding is reduced, but not completely removed. These areas usually submit more than 20% of National Flood Insurance Program claims and receive one-third of federal disaster assistance for flooding Marked as B, C, or X on flood maps

Possible, but undetermined flood hazards: Areas where flooding is possible but haven't been studied Marked as D on flood maps



It's important to note that floods can happen anywhere in the right conditions.

Map of the Lee County flood map

Is Lee County a flood zone?

Fort Myers and Lee County are very susceptible to flooding from major rain events and storm surge because of how close they are to the Gulf of Mexico.

The FEMA flood map indicates coastal areas of Fort Myers and Lee County are high-risk flood areas.

How do I know if my property is in a flood zone?

You can find out if you live in a flood zone by using the FEMA interactive flood map. You can type in an address and check the map to see what kind of flood risk matches.

Special Flood Hazard Areas are shaded zones that begin with A or V. Non-Special Flood Hazard Areas are moderate to low risk areas that begin with B, C, or X.

Blue shaded areas on the map are high-risk flood zones and moderate-risk flood zones are shaded in orange.

If you're having trouble reading the map, you can read through the FEMA flood map guide.

Map of the Lee County flood map

How do I prepare for a flood?

If you live in a floodprone area, elevate any electric features on your floor

Know your hurricane evacuation level and evacuation routes

Keep a go-bag with all essential medications and toiletries

Make sure you have battery-operated flashlights, radios, and televisions

If you know your home will be flooded, turn off your water, gas, and electricity

Make a plan to keep your pets safe whether it's having a friend keep them for a while or taking them to a kennel

If you need to get supplies, Florida is still in the middle of its tax-free storm preparedness sale.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: How to find Fort Myers, Lee County flood zones