How do I find my flood zone? Here's how to prepare for Collier County flooding

Collier and Lee Counties are going to experience a ton of rain this week, which brings a risk of flooding.

With forecasters predicting anywhere from six to 20 inches of rain, it's good to have a flood plan in case of an emergency.

In order to plan, you need to know how high-risk your area is.

Here's our guide to flood zones in Collier County and how to prepare.

What will the weather be like in Collier County this week?

Flood watch: A flood watch is in effect for Collier County through Wednesday evening. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening are forecast to be 6-9 inches across Southwest Florida and the Lake Okeechobee region, with locally higher amounts possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 86. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 85. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

What are flood zones?

There's a few different types of flood hazard areas defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Special Flood Hazard Area: An area that is at a high risk of being inundated by a flood event. There's at least a one in four chance of flooding within a 30-year mortgage Marked as A or V on flood maps

Non-Special Flood Hazard Areas: Moderate to low risk areas where the risk of flooding is reduced, but not completely removed. These areas usually submit more than 20% of National Flood Insurance Program claims and receive one-third of federal disaster assistance for flooding Marked as B, C, or X on flood maps

Possible, but undetermined flood hazards: Areas where flooding is possible but haven't been studied Marked as D on flood maps



It's important to note that floods can happen anywhere in the right conditions.

Is Collier County a flood zone?

Naples and Collier County are very susceptible to flooding from major rain events and storm surge because of how close they are to the Gulf of Mexico.

Moorings Bay and Naples Bay wind through and around Naples, posing an even greater flood risk.

The FEMA flood map indicates coastal areas of Naples and Collier County are high-risk flood areas.

DFIRM map of Collier County's flood zones

How do I know if my property is in a flood zone?

You can find out if you live in a flood zone by using the FEMA interactive flood map. You can type in an address and check the map to see what kind of flood risk matches.

Special Flood Hazard Areas are shaded zones that begin with A or V. Non-Special Flood Hazard Areas are moderate to low risk areas that begin with B, C, or X.

Blue shaded areas on the map are high-risk flood zones and moderate-risk flood zones are shaded in orange.

If you're having trouble reading the map, you can read through the FEMA flood map guide.

How do I prepare for a flood?

If you live in a floodprone area, elevate any electric features on your floor

Know your hurricane evacuation level and evacuation routes

Keep a go-bag with all essential medications and toiletries

Make sure you have battery-operated flashlights, radios, and televisions

If you know your home will be flooded, turn off your water, gas, and electricity

Make a plan to keep your pets safe whether it's having a friend keep them for a while or taking them to a kennel

If you need to get supplies, Florida is still in the middle of its tax-free storm preparedness sale.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: How to find Naples, Collier County flood zones