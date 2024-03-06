Flood watch in Seacoast NH and Maine, then a second storm on weekend: What to expect

The National Weather Service is forecasting possible minor flooding in southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire as rainfall approaches Wednesday night. The storm is arriving nearly two months after significant consecutive coastal storms and flooding events struck the region.

A flood watch is in effect beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday and into Thursday night.

A flood watch is in effect for communities throughout Maine and New Hampshire beginning Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. and lasting through Thursday night, March 7, 2024 due to coming rainfall.

Steady rainfall is expected to begin Wednesday around 7 p.m., with a National Weather Service forecaster noting between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain could fall on a large areas of the two states, including along the New Hampshire coastline and into Strafford County.

Rainfall will pick up around midnight Thursday, followed by scattered showers Thursday, according to meteorologist Michael Clair with the NWS office in Gray, Maine. The system is expected to end around 5 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s mostly a rain concern with this one,” Clair said Wednesday morning. “No real wind concerns. It will be a bit breezy.”

Repeat of January flooding not expected at high tide this time

Unlike the January storms, which are being evaluated for federal disaster damage funds, high tides are not expected to pair with the coming rain to create widespread flooding. Concerns about minor flooding in local communities stem from the ground still being wet from recent rainfall.

“It’s mostly just a rainmaker with this one,” Clair added. “It’ll pretty much be everywhere from the coastline to the foothills and the Lakes Region in New Hampshire, really anywhere south of the mountains.”

The Portsmouth Police Department alerted residents to the flood watch Wednesday morning, stating runoff could lead to river, creek and stream flooding.

“Low pressure brings another round of rainfall tonight into Thursday. Soils are saturated following recent rainfall, and flooding is possible from this system with a widespread 1.5 to 2.0 inches of rainfall expected, with locally higher amounts,” the police alert reads. “Additionally, snowmelt across interior locations will add additional runoff to area streams and rivers.”

Weekend could bring another storm to Seacoast

Another storm is forecast to hit the Maine and New Hampshire coastline beginning Saturday night and going through Sunday. Tides will be at their monthly peak then, and with additional rainfall expected in Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal communities, flooding is more of a concern, Clair said.

“We expect it to at least cross flood stage but it’s still too early to tell,” he said of the weekend tides.

Rainfall and tide projections from the National Weather Service for the weekend storm likely will not be available until Friday.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Flood watch for Seacoast NH and Maine with rain in weather forecast