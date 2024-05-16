Flood Watch For Portions Of East Texas until 7 AM Tomorrow

An additional 2″-5″ of rain is possible across Deep East Texas. With the rain that has fallen over the last couple of weeks and the saturation of the ground, some flash flooding is likely.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain is expected to continue until at least midnight tonight; Some flash flooding is likely in Deep East Texas. A few storms could produce some severe storms as well with damaging winds as the primary threats. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 70%. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few storms around. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 83. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 66. High: 88. Winds: W 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 67. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

