Flood watch issued for Collier County. What to know and how to prepare for heavy rain

As expected, downpours began last night and have continued into the morning.

Collier County is now under a flood watch until Wednesday evening due to the excessive rain.

Here's what to know about the heavy rain and potential flooding this week.

How much rain will Naples get?

It's forecasted that Southwest Florida will get six to nine inches of rain between Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening.

The excessive rain will continue through Friday.

Some predictions say Southwest Florida could get up to 15 to 20 inches of rain during the week. AccuWeather even warned that certain areas could see almost two feet of rain.

“The bullseye is on Southwest Florida along the Gulf Coast,” said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

"Severe weather will be limited. The big threat is going to be flooding. Warm air at the surface and cold air aloft makes for a very unstable atmosphere. With a dip in the jet stream this far south, it’s going to pull a lot of tropical moisture north into Florida."

Is there a risk of a hurricane forming?

A system has appeared on the National Hurricane Center tropical outlook map ― which is what's bringing all the rain.

NHC forecasters say some slow development is possible while the system sits in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters are monitoring the system and say no tropical cyclone development is expected over the next week.

"We are concerned about a 'wall of rain' inundating Florida this week," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. "While we can’t rule out an organized tropical depression or storm, the impact will be similar due to the rounds of tropical downpours."

How do I prepare for a flood?

If you live in a floodprone area, elevate any electric features on your floor

Know your hurricane evacuation level and evacuation routes

Keep a go-bag with all essential medications and toiletries

Make sure you have battery-operated flashlights, radios, and televisions

If you know your home will be flooded, turn off your water, gas, and electricity

Make a plan to keep your pets safe whether it's having a friend keep them for a while or taking them to a kennel

What do I do when flooding occurs?

Avoid panic. Panicking will cloud your judgement.

Tune into local media for flood watches and warnings

Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of water can make you fall.

If you have to walk through water, find a place where it isn't moving

Do not drive in flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, get out and move to higher ground. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most cars and cause loss of control and stalling One foot of water will float many vehicles Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles



How do I find my flood zone?

The City of Naples has an interactive flood map online that you can use to find out if you're located in a flood zone.

Coastal areas of Naples and Collier County have the highest risk of flooding.

If you live in Collier County, you can use the county flood map to find out if your home will be affected.

Cheryl Mccloud contributed reporting to this story.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Flood watch issued for Collier County ahead of major rainfall