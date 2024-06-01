Flood watch in effect for South Sound area - atmospheric rivers ahead, forecasters say

If you asked the rain for an encore, then you’re in for a treat.

There is a flood watch in effect from 11 a.m. June 2 until 11 a.m. June 5, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties are affected: Pierce, Mason, King, Snohomish and Skagit.

Weather forecasters expect two atmospheric rivers to arrive Sunday through Tuesday. Heavy rain could start Sunday night. Snow levels will also be high, which means rivers in the flood watch areas could get close to the flood stage starting Monday.

Breezy south to southwest winds are expected Sunday through Tuesday. Weather forecasters say winds may cause local power outages and tree limb damage.

Weather forecasters advise residents to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those residing in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if needed.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected to start Wednesday. The potential exists for a heat event, but weather forecasters’ confidence remains low at this time.

️ Wet conditions will move into the region tonight, with the heaviest rainfall on track Sunday through Tuesday as an atmospheric river spreads heavy rainfall inland. Many area rivers are under a Flood Watch ️ prepare now, and remember, Turn Around Don't Drown! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/SultM3bDAh — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 1, 2024