Flood watch in effect for Lower Hudson Valley this afternoon into Thursday

A flood watch has been issued for the Lower Hudson Valley Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service said the flood watch will be in effect for Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Northern New Jersey, southern New York and southern Connecticut could also be affected.

Dreary conditions and sporadic showers started in the area Tuesday morning and continued on and off throughout the day. The Lower Hudson Valley is expected to see around 1 to 2 inches of rain by Thursday, leading to a risk of floods at rivers, small streams and low-lying coastal areas.

Meteorologist John Cristantello said drivers should avoid driving in flood-prone areas Wednesday evening and should practice caution during their evening commutes.

"There is a threat of flooding in smaller streams and poor drainage areas," Cristantello said. "Right now, the overall threat for flash flooding isn't very high but we can't completely rule it out."

The National Weather Service said Friday should be a sunny rest from the constant rain, but wet conditions will come back Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Flood watch issued for Westchester and Rockland counties