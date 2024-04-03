A Flood Watch is in effect for counties in green
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alerts:
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING…
WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
WHERE…Portions of central New York, including the following
counties, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego,
Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins and northeast
Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Bradford,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.
WHEN…From 8 AM EDT Wednesday through Thursday evening.
IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alerts:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
WHERE…A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
areas, Adams, Cameron, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk,
Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean,
Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern
Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder,
Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Tioga, Union, Warren and York.
WHEN…Through Thursday morning.
IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
