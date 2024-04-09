Flood warnings in place ahead of high tides and rain

Flood barriers were in place on Monday and Tuesday on Newcastle's Quayside [BBC]

Parts of north-east England were being warned of further flooding on Tuesday with higher-than-normal tides and heavy rain.

The Environment Agency (EA) issued red and amber alerts for parts of Tyneside, Wearside and Northumberland.

The flood warnings urged people to stay away from beaches, promenades and coastal footpaths, due to danger from waves and sea spray.

The EA said high tides were expected for the next three days and could result in more warnings being issued.

The river Aln at Alnmouth, Northumberland on Monday afternoon when it broke its banks [Cynthia Harmison]

The EA has erected barriers stretching more than 180m (623ft) along Newcastle's Quayside.

People living or working in areas covered by red flood warnings have been told to start acting on their flood plans.

As of Tuesday afternoon, those areas included:

Alnmouth: Riverside Road, Garden Terrace and Sawmill Cottage

Tyneside: Newcastle Quayside, Low Walker, Lower Derwenthaugh Industrial Estate, Willington Boat Club, Brama Teams Industrial Estate

Whitley Sands Refreshment Kiosk, Robinson Crusoe's Cafe at Tynemouth Longsands, Tynemouth Sailing Club and the area at Cullercoats Bay around the Lifeboat Station and the Dove Marine Laboratory.

Amber warnings, which mean flooding is possible, were also in place for the Tweed estuary, Northumberland Coast, Northumberland Coastal Rivers and the River Tyne at Hexham, Corbridge and Acomb.

There was also an amber warning for the Tyne and Wear coast, particularly at Seaburn Lower Promenade, Hendon Promenade and Roker Seafront.

Mark Mather, who farms 400 acres near Wooler, Northumberland, has already lost 12 lambs because of the flooding.

"The burns and streams overflow and the lambs get cut off from their mothers and they are so small, only two weeks old, and they can't survive," he said.

"We've been trying to get the sheep and lambs back inside but we're running out of space and feed."

"Farmers are going through an absolute horror story," he added.

