Flood warnings ongoing Thursday morning, more storms expected

Two flash flood warnings are in effect Thursday morning. One is over the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar, and another over the northeastern Jemez, north of Los Alamos to Abiquiu and Espanola. These will be in effect until 8 AM and 8:45 AM, respectively. More showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will move through eastern and northwest NM, with a chance for severe storms in the Four Corners. Isolated storms will develop over the central and northern mountains, and there will be a chance for storms in the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro. Burn scar flooding will be possible again today in the mountains. The winds will stay breezy from the southeast, even picking up to around 55 mph in far southwest New Mexico during the day, and picking up to 50 mph in the middle Rio Grande Valley this evening, after 5 PM.

