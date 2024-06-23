Flood warning in Tucson issued as more heavy rain expected

Rey Covarrubias Jr., Arizona Republic
Heavy rain in Tucson and parts of Pima County placed the area under a flash flood warning as storms were expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Tucson until 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said the slow-moving storm would take its time dowsing southern Arizona.

Thunderstorms produced between 1 and 2 inches of rain with an additional half an inch expected in the area and flash flooding well underway, the weather service said.

A 40% chance of more thunderstorms was predicted for Saturday night, and a 60% chance for Sunday, according to the weather service.

A firetruck and a sedan were seen stuck in flooded water in video acquired by The Arizona Republic on Saturday evening.

