Flood warning in northern Summit County as Cuyahoga River likely to spill over in CVNP

There's a flood warning for the Cuyahoga River in northern Summit County.

The National Weather Service said the river will likely spill over its banks and impact portions of the Towpath Trail within the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The flood warning will expire at noon on Thursday.

Tuesday weather update: Ohio at 'significant' risk for tornadoes, severe storms Tuesday

By 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the river had reached 10.7 feet and it is expected to continue to rise over its banks north of West Highland Road thanks to a series of showers and storms that have impacted the region.

The river was expected to reach flood stage by Tuesday afternoon and crest at 13.5 feet by midnight.

Flood stage is 12 feet.

By comparison, this crest is similar to one on July 11, 2013.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Flood warning in northern Summit County for Cuyahoga River