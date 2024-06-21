Flood warning for northern parts of Coconino County

A flash flood warning was issued for Friday evening in the Antelope Creek basin located in Coconino County after thunderstorms were expected to drop nearly an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning would last until 5 p.m. Arizona time, and 6 p.m. Mountain Day Light time, which was followed by the Navajo nation in which the warnings covered.

The NWS said locations under the warning included Upper Antelope Canyon, Lower Antelope Canyon, Owl Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon, Ramshead Canyon and Porcupine Canyon, and all slot canyons, creeks, washes, and rivers in the surrounding area.

The NWS said residents in the area needed to evacuate immediately as the flash floods could prove to be deadly.

Heavy rain in the area was expected to bring anywhere from 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain, the NWS said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flash flood warning in Antelope Creek basin in northern Arizona