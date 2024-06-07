Flood Warning issued for Mississippi River near Wabasha

Jun. 7—WABASHA, Minn. — The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Flood Warning for the Mississippi River near Wabasha. The warning begins 7 a.m. Saturday, June 8, until further notice.

At 10:15 a.m., Friday, the stage was at 11.7 feet and is expected to crest at 12.7 feet Tuesday afternoon.

Flood stage for the Wabasha area is 12.0 feet.

At 12.5 feet, flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive, according to the National Weather Service.

Winona is also expected to see minor flooding. The river is expected to crest at 13.0 feet on Wednesday.

Any new precipitation could change the forecasted crests.