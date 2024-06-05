UPDATE: The flood warning is expected to expire at 10:45 a.m., says the NWS

The warning was for Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties.

"The Flood Warning will expire at 10:45 a.m. this morning for a portion of north central Texas, including the following areas, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant. Flood waters are receding. Flooding of low-lying and/or poor drainage areas may continue for a few hours until the water has had a chance to recede. Please continue to heed remaining road closures," says the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m.

Recommendations from the NWS for staying safe during a flood

For either residents or campers of flood-prone, low-lying areas, take immediate action and seek higher ground. Follow evacuation instructions without delay. If time permits, lock your home upon departure and disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid entering basements or rooms where electrical outlets or cords are submerged in water. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate the area immediately. Refrain from entering water that may have electricity in it and avoid walking through floodwaters. Even 6 inches of moving water can pose a serious risk of knocking you off your feet. If you find yourself trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and contact emergency services, and dial 911.

When heavy rain occurs, there is a risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions. It is important to never attempt to drive through water on the road, regardless of how deep it appears. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

What steps to follow when driving in the rain?

• Turn on headlights — Even in daylight, using headlights can help improve visibility and let other drivers know where you are.

• While on the road — Opt for the middle lanes and remain on higher ground. Rainwater tends to gather along the road edges.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Don't tail large vehicles closely — Trucks or buses can kick up a water spray that obstructs visibility.

• Steer clear of flooded areas — When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning happens when a vehicle starts sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service