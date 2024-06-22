Update: Flood warning in effect for multiple area counties

Jun. 22—Update (7:45 a.m.): A flood warning is in effect for much of the area, including in most of Mower, Steele, Waseca, Worth and Winnebago counties.

Interstate 90 between Oakland Road and MN 56 in Austin is closed to traffic because of flooding.

Update (4:50 a.m.): The flash flood warning has ended in Freeborn County but remains in effect in Mower County and Winnebago and Worth counties in iowa.

Original story: The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning right before midnight as Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

According to the Weather Service, between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area, especially south of I-90. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The warning is in effect until 3:30 a.m.