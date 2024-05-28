UPDATE: Flood warning affecting Tarrant County Tuesday midday, according to the NWS

The National Weather Service issued an updated flood warning at 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday.

Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected for western portions of Tarrant county in North Texas until 12:30 p.m.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is ongoing or imminent," explains the NWS. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

This warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m.

Protect yourself during a flood with these tips from the NWS

In case you reside within a flood-prone area or are currently camping in a low-lying zone, it is crucial to promptly seek higher ground. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Ensure your home is securely locked when vacating the premises. If time permits, disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid entering basements or rooms with submerged electrical outlets or cords. Should you observe sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate immediately. Refrain from entering water that might carry an electric current and avoid walking through floodwaters. Remember, as little as 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. If trapped by moving water, seek the highest possible point and contact emergency services by calling 911.

When heavy rain occurs, there is a risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions. It is important to never attempt to drive through water on the road, regardless of how deep it appears. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

Rainy weather driving tips

• Switch on headlights — Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

• While on the road — Opt for the middle lanes and remain on higher ground. Rainwater tends to gather along the road edges.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Do not follow large vehicles closely — Large vehicles like trucks or buses can create a spray of water that can reduce your visibility.

• Avoid flooded zones — If you encounter a flooded road, make a U-turn and go back. The powerful currents of flash floods can carry drivers off the road. Driving through deep water can also damage a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning is the term for when a vehicle begins sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service