Flood warning affecting Erath and Hood counties early Thursday evening, says the NWS

On Thursday at 2:12 p.m. a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected for Erath and Hood County in North Texas until 4:15 p.m.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is ongoing or imminent," states the NWS. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

This warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Recommendations from the NWS for staying safe during a flood

If you reside in a flood-prone area or you are camping in a low-lying area, move to higher ground. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home before departing. If time allows, disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid basements or rooms where water has submerged electrical outlets or cords. If you notice sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping noises, evacuate immediately. Avoid any water that may be charged with electricity and do not attempt to walk through floodwaters. Even 6 inches of swiftly moving water can forcefully knock you off your feet. If you become trapped by moving water, seek the highest possible point and contact emergency services by calling 911.

During heavy rainfall, there is a risk of flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Remember to never drive through water on the road, even if it seems shallow. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rapidly flowing water can carry away most cars.

What to do in the rain on the road?

• Turn on headlights — Even in daylight, using headlights can help improve visibility and let other drivers know where you are.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Steer clear of puddles — Driving into puddles or low areas of rainwater can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control.

• Don't tail large vehicles closely — Trucks or buses can kick up a water spray that obstructs visibility.

• Avoid flooded zones — If you encounter a flooded road, make a U-turn and go back. The powerful currents of flash floods can carry drivers off the road. Driving through deep water can also damage a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning is when a vehicle starts uncontrollably sliding on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service