‘Flood the streets’: Public turns out to honor young life of Julian Wood who was killed outside Giant Eagle by an attacker

PARMA (WJW) — The family of three-year-old Julian Wood asked the public to help honor him Saturday by lining the streets with his two favorite things: the color green and dinosaurs.

Hundreds of people, if not more, showed up in force Saturday afternoon to pay tribute to Julian as his funeral procession left the church.

Wood, 3, was fatally stabbed while out grocery shopping with his mother, Margot Wood, 38, on Monday. Margot Wood was also stabbed. She was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Julian was held Saturday, June 8 at St. Charles Borromeo Church along Ridge Road in Parma.

After, the community was invited to take part in what the family called a “memory line” as a procession went from the church to Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted, where the young boy will be interred.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

“Two of JuJu’s favorite things were the color green and dinosaurs. Celebrate JuJu’s life by flooding the streets with the COLOR GREEN or DINOSAURS.”

The procession will be Saturday, June 8 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The procession route went along this route and was packed with people including adults, kids, and senior citizens.

Starts at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 5891 Ridge Road in Parma

North on Ridge Road

West on Snow Road

North on Smith (W. 150th Street)

West on Brookpark Road

South on Great Northern Boulevard

Great Northern Boulevard turns into Columbia Road

Ends at Sunset Memorial Park, 6625 Columbia Road in North Olmsted

Learn more about funeral arrangements here.

Meanwhile, a pile of stuffed animals, photos and balloons rest outside the store where the little boy was murdered.

Credit: The Wood Family

Credit: The Wood Family

Credit: The Wood Family

Credit: The Wood Family

The suspect in the stabbing, 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, of Cleveland, was arrested quickly. She was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on charges including murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and more. She’s due back in court on June 10.

