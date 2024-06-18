Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota

Tuesday morning brought yet another round of showers and thunderstorms to a large swath of already waterlogged Minnesota, raising the risk for moderate to major flooding in towns and fields near rivers and creeks as even more rain is on the way.

Flood warnings were in place along the Minnesota River in New Ulm in southern Minnesota and Savage in the metro area. The rushing Cannon River near Northfield and branches of the Crow River in Hennepin, Wright and Carver counties were overflowing their banks, and additional warnings are expected with up to 4 more inches of rain predicted by Saturday across most of the state, the National Weather Service said.

"River flooding will worsen through the week with moderate to major flooding at some locations," the NWS said.

In anticipation of high water, the Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday will close the Hwy. 41 Minnesota River crossing between Hwy. 169 and downtown Chaska. In Carver County, officials have closed County Road 123 between Watertown and Mayer as the road is underwater.

MnDOT has called off this weekend's closure of portions of northbound Interstate 35W, southbound I-35W, and eastbound I-494 in Bloomington and Richfield due to the inclement weather. This closure will take place the weekend of June 28.

The June deluge has delivered 4.28 inches of rain in the Twin Cities as of Tuesday, according to the State Climatology Office. That's still about a half-inch below June's normal total, but the bulk of that has fallen in the past few days and the rain shows no signs of easing up anytime soon.

"It's very typical," said Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist. "We just have not had that in the past four years. Every year the jet stream moves north. Welcome back to an active pattern."

As soggy as it has been, this June is nowhere near the wettest on record. That distinction belongs to 1874 when 11.67 inches of rain fell in June. For 2024 to crack the top 15 wettest Junes, another 2.83 inches would need to fall at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where the metro area's official weather readings are taken, the Climatology Office said.

Larry Norland, director of golf at Green Haven Golf Course in Anoka, said he'd prefer not to land on that list.

"It would be nice if it would dry out," he said Tuesday. The golf course squeezed in a tournament Monday with just a few sprinkles as play wrapped up. He also had a full schedule of 335 duffers who had booked tee times Tuesday, but was unsure how many would actually show up.

"There are golfers in Minnesota who will play if there is a small window of opportunity," Norland said. "We have lots of people make tee times, but if it's raining they call and cancel." The wet weather "definitely has had an effect," he said.

What's not good for golf or other outdoor activities has been good for the ground. Plagued by very dry conditions last summer, the entire state has seen adequate precipitation this year and is drought-free, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Another round of storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening with more forecast between Thursday and Saturday. That has the midsection of Minnesota under a slight risk for flooding Thursday and expands across most of the state on Friday, the Weather Prediction Service said.

"Flash flooding is possible with the late week activity," said the NWS in the Twin Cities.